Speed up the ripening of avocados with this hack: Reisman

Speed up the ripening of avocados with this hack
Have plans on making guacamole or avocado toast? Grab a paper bag and either bananas or apples and follow these simple steps.
The Problem: This week’s meals could use some avocado, but yours are far from ripe.
The Hack: Avocados are a favourite food — from guacamole and avocado toast to Tex-Mex, this creamy and flavourful healthy fat is a welcome addition to many meals. However, it’s a tricky one to pin down when it comes to ripeness. If you’ve bought unripe avocados to ensure they don’t go bad right away, they may not be ready when you want to use them.
You can speed up the process in a day or two. Place your avocados in a paper bag along with a ripe banana and close, and in about 24 hours you’ll be ready for that avocado toast! Bananas produce ethylene gas, which ripens fruit. Apples also release ethylene and can be used as well.
