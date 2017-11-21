Life / Food

Upgrade a childhood staple — tomato soup — with tortellini and kale

This scrumptious recipe perfect for a cold winter's night, is inspired by a soup Louisa Clements' mother used to make for her.

This tomato tortellini soup was inspired by a childhood mainstay, writes Louisa Clements.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

This tomato tortellini soup was inspired by a childhood mainstay, writes Louisa Clements.

This is a recipe inspired by a soup my mom used to make for me when I was growing up.

Ready in 43 minutes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 28 minutes

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, sliced into 1/8" coins

1 stalk celery, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp salt

1 796ml / 28oz can crushed tomatoes

4 cups water

1 tsp dried basil

1 500g pkg. fresh tortellini

3 cups finely chopped kale

Directions

1. In a large soup pot, heat olive oil over medium heat.

2. Add onion, carrots and celery. Cook for 5-7 minutes, until slightly softened, stirring frequently.

3. Add garlic and salt, cook another minute. Add crushed tomatoes, water and basil, bring to a boil.

4. Add tortellini to soup and cook according to package directions — about 5-8 minutes. Stir in kale, and cook another 2 minutes.

For more inspiring recipes to cook for dinner tonight, visit LivingLou.com/dinner.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...