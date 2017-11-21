Upgrade a childhood staple — tomato soup — with tortellini and kale
This scrumptious recipe perfect for a cold winter's night, is inspired by a soup Louisa Clements' mother used to make for her.
This is a recipe inspired by a soup my mom used to make for me when I was growing up.
Ready in 43 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 28 minutes
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 carrots, sliced into 1/8" coins
1 stalk celery, thinly sliced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp salt
1 796ml / 28oz can crushed tomatoes
4 cups water
1 tsp dried basil
1 500g pkg. fresh tortellini
3 cups finely chopped kale
Directions
1. In a large soup pot, heat olive oil over medium heat.
2. Add onion, carrots and celery. Cook for 5-7 minutes, until slightly softened, stirring frequently.
3. Add garlic and salt, cook another minute. Add crushed tomatoes, water and basil, bring to a boil.
4. Add tortellini to soup and cook according to package directions — about 5-8 minutes. Stir in kale, and cook another 2 minutes.
For more inspiring recipes to cook for dinner tonight, visit LivingLou.com/dinner.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
