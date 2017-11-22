Life / Food

A one-pan chicken dish to get you through the winter

Add white beans and cabbage to your next one-pan braised chicken meal.

White beans and cabbage combine in one of Louisa Clements many delicious one-pan chicken dishes.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

White beans and cabbage combine in one of Louisa Clements many delicious one-pan chicken dishes.

You’ll be making this comforting one-pan chicken dish all winter long.

Ready in 1 hour 16 minutes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 1 minute

Serves 4

Ingredients

8 bone-in, skin on chicken thighs

1/4 tsp salt

1 Tbsp olive oil

130 g / 4 slices bacon, cut into 1" pieces

1 onion, thinly sliced

227 g / 8 oz sliced mushrooms

4 cups shredded green cabbage

2 Tbsp cider vinegar

1 Tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 cup white beans, drained and rinsed

1 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 1/2 tsp dried thyme

2 bay leaves

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat a large ovenproof pan over medium-high heat. Add oil, sear chicken skin side down for 6-8 minutes, flip and cook another 2 minutes. Set aside.

2. Reduce heat to medium. Add bacon, cook 3 minutes, add onion and cook an additional 4 minutes, stirring frequently.

3. Add mushrooms and cabbage, cook another 4 minutes.

4. Add cider vinegar, mustard and white beans. Cover with chicken broth, stir in thyme and bay leaves. Place chicken on top, and transfer to oven. Roast, uncovered for 40 minutes, or until chicken is fully cooked and liquid has reduced.

5. Remove bay leaves and serve immediately.

For more easy chicken recipes, visit LivingLou.com/chicken.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

