'Tis the season for peanut butter-oatmeal chocolate chunk cookies

Nothing says the holidays are coming more than the smell of baking cookies. Try your hand at a batch of these goodies.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Get ready for the holidays! These cookies go perfectly with a glass of milk.

Ready in 57 minutes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Makes 42 cookies

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups crunchy all-natural peanut butter

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

2 eggs

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla

1 cup quick-cooking oats

3/4 cup flour

1/2 tsp. baking soda

225g semi-sweet baking chocolate, chopped

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 350ºF, line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. Beat peanut butter and butter in large bowl with mixer until creamy. Add sugars; beat until light and fluffy. Blend in eggs and vanilla.

3. In a medium bowl, mix oats, flour and baking soda. Add to peanut butter mixture; beat until blended. Stir in chocolate.

4. Drop teaspoonfuls of dough, 1 inch apart, onto baking sheets. Bake in the centre of the oven for 10 to 12 min. or just until centres are set, repeat with remaining dough.

Cool on baking sheets 3 min. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

For more holiday recipes visit livinglou.com/holidays.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

