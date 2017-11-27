Warm up your winter: Roasted Carrot and Fennel Soup
So, we heard it's going to be a cold winter. Thankfully, Living Lou has plenty of recipes to warm you up, and this is one of them.
Roasted carrot and fennel soup with thyme, cumin and freshly squeezed orange juice is the perfect winter soup.
Ready in 1 hour 5 minutes
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
5 medium carrots, cut into 1" chunks
1 fennel bulb, trimmed, cored and cut into 1" sliced
1 medium yellow-skinned potato, chopped into 1" chunks
2 cloves garlic, peeled
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt, divided
1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
1/2 tsp chili flakes
1/4 tsp ground cumin
5 cups water
1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425F.
On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss carrots, fennel and potato with garlic cloves in 2 tbsp olive oil, 1/2 tsp salt, fresh thyme, chili flakes and cumin. Roast for 45 minutes our until caramelized and tender.
In a large pot, add vegetables and water. Bring to a boil. Puree in a blender or with an immersion blender. Stir in orange juice and remaining 1/2 tsp salt.
Serve with more fresh thyme leaves as a garnish.
For more easy recipes, visit LivingLou.com.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
