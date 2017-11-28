Easy Banana Porridge
Louisa Clements loved to eat oatmeal for breakfast as a child, and this banana version is both quick to make and budget friendly.
Make a hearty breakfast in just five minutes with this simple banana porridge.
Ready in 10 minutes
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Serves 1
Ingredients
1 cup water
1/2 cup rolled oats
pinch of salt
1/2 banana, sliced
1 tbsp firmly-packed brown sugar
sprinkle of cinnamon
Instructions
In a small saucepan, simmer water, oats and salt for 3-5 minutes stirring continuously until mixture is thick.
Add sliced banana and cook for another 30 seconds.
Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve with brown sugar.
For more easy recipes, visit LivingLou.com. Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
