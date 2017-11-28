Life / Food

Easy Banana Porridge

Louisa Clements loved to eat oatmeal for breakfast as a child, and this banana version is both quick to make and budget friendly.

You can add a little maple syrup for sweetness

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Make a hearty breakfast in just five minutes with this simple banana porridge.

Ready in 10 minutes

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 cup water

1/2 cup rolled oats

pinch of salt

1/2 banana, sliced

1 tbsp firmly-packed brown sugar

sprinkle of cinnamon

Instructions

In a small saucepan, simmer water, oats and salt for 3-5 minutes stirring continuously until mixture is thick.

Add sliced banana and cook for another 30 seconds.

Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve with brown sugar.

For more easy recipes, visit LivingLou.com. Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

