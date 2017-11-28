N.S. lobster boats head out of port to set traps in lucrative fishery
YARMOUTH, N.S. — Hundreds of fishing boats laden with lobster traps steamed out of ports along the Nova Scotia coast this morning to take part in one of the country's most lucrative fisheries.
Fisheries spokeswoman Debbie Buott-Matheson expects about 1,500 vessels headed out at onto the water in darkness to begin setting their lobster traps, similar to last year's numbers.
She says that represents about 5,200 captains and crew, with Fisheries boats also on the water to monitor the fishery and ensure safety.
The so-called 'dumping day' was delayed by a day due to high winds, but Buott-Matheson said the weather was holding today and there had not been any reported safety incidents.
The value of last year's catch of 33,500 tonnes was $493 million, likely making it the second highest in its history.
The landed value for the 39,200 tonnes caught in the 2015-16 season was $567 million.
