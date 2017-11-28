Remove that stuck-on char from your pans with this kitchen hack: Reisman

The Hack: We’ve all burnt our pots and pans at one time or another. What an awful sight it is to see that beautiful (and expensive) stainless steel pan is now covered in black char! Sometimes simply soaking and scrubbing isn’t enough to get out the burnt remnants and discolouring. There’s still hope, though. Fill your pan or pot with enough water to cover the scorched areas, approximately 1 cup. Add an equal part of vinegar and bring this mixture to boil for approximately 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and add 2 tbsp of baking soda — there will be a reaction! Let the pan cool completely and then give it another good scrub and you’re on your way to a sparkling pan.