Remove that stuck-on char from your pans with this kitchen hack: Reisman
With the help of vinegar and baking soda, your pots and pans will sparkle as though they're brand new.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Problem: Turns out you’re not Martha — and you’ve got the scorched pan to prove it.
The Hack: We’ve all burnt our pots and pans at one time or another. What an awful sight it is to see that beautiful (and expensive) stainless steel pan is now covered in black char! Sometimes simply soaking and scrubbing isn’t enough to get out the burnt remnants and discolouring. There’s still hope, though. Fill your pan or pot with enough water to cover the scorched areas, approximately 1 cup. Add an equal part of vinegar and bring this mixture to boil for approximately 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and add 2 tbsp of baking soda — there will be a reaction! Let the pan cool completely and then give it another good scrub and you’re on your way to a sparkling pan.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
If Meghan Markle’s race doesn’t matter, why are people being asked to comment on it?: Paradkar
-
Lawyer raises sex-fantasy theory at man's trial in death of N.S. police officer
-
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement
-
The dos and don'ts for holiday shopping: Vaz-Oxlade
If you want to make sure that you’re not spending more money than you have to, you'll need to do a little bit of leg-work.
-
How to save money and still look good: Vaz-Oxlade
You don't have to spend a fortune on health and beauty products. Here's how to save money.