Roasted potatoes — done the spicy way

Add this tasty side dish onto dinner one night this week.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Change up roasted potatoes with pesto and hot chili flakes.

Ready in 45 minutes

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 35 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 lbs potatoes, sliced into wedges

2 Tbsp prepared pesto

1/2 tsp chili flakes

1/4 tsp salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400F. Toss potatoes with pesto and sprinkle with chili flakes. Dump onto baking sheet in one layer.

Roast for 30-35 minutes or until fully cooked.

For more easy recipes, visit LivingLou.com.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

