Roasted potatoes — done the spicy way
Add this tasty side dish onto dinner one night this week.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Change up roasted potatoes with pesto and hot chili flakes.
Ready in 45 minutes
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
2 lbs potatoes, sliced into wedges
2 Tbsp prepared pesto
1/2 tsp chili flakes
1/4 tsp salt
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400F. Toss potatoes with pesto and sprinkle with chili flakes. Dump onto baking sheet in one layer.
Roast for 30-35 minutes or until fully cooked.
For more easy recipes, visit LivingLou.com.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Judge's patience with accused killer wears thin at Laura Babcock murder trial: DiManno
-
Halifax council moves ahead with controversial Beechville development
-
Driver assaulted, objects thrown in wild Nova Scotia road-rage incident
-
Lawyer raises sex-fantasy theory at man's trial in death of N.S. police officer
-
The dos and don'ts for holiday shopping: Vaz-Oxlade
If you want to make sure that you’re not spending more money than you have to, you'll need to do a little bit of leg-work.
-
How to save money and still look good: Vaz-Oxlade
You don't have to spend a fortune on health and beauty products. Here's how to save money.