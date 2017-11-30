Life / Food

Honey-almond granola: A quick, simple way to start the day

Is there a better way to get going than with a bowl of yogurt, fresh fruit and granola?

This honey almond granola is also the ultimate afternoon snack with a touch of sweetness, some crunch and a boost of protein.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

This honey almond granola is also the ultimate afternoon snack with a touch of sweetness, some crunch and a boost of protein.

With just five ingredients, this healthy homemade honey-almond granola is simple to throw together and flavoured with honey and cinnamon.

Total time: 35 minutes

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Yields: 4 ½ cups

Ingredients

3 cups rolled oats

1 1/2 cups almonds, chopped

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup canola oil

1 Tbsp cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F. Arrange oats on a baking sheet and toast for 13-15 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring honey, canola oil and cinnamon to a boil. Whisk and boil for 30 seconds.

In a large bowl, pour honey mixture over chopped almonds. Stir in toasted oats.

Dump granola and spread into in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes, stirring halfway through.

Allow to cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes to harden.

Related

For more easy recipes, visit LivingLou.com.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...