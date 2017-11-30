Honey-almond granola: A quick, simple way to start the day

With just five ingredients, this healthy homemade honey-almond granola is simple to throw together and flavoured with honey and cinnamon.

Total time: 35 minutes

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Yields: 4 ½ cups

Ingredients

3 cups rolled oats

1 1/2 cups almonds, chopped

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup canola oil

1 Tbsp cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F. Arrange oats on a baking sheet and toast for 13-15 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring honey, canola oil and cinnamon to a boil. Whisk and boil for 30 seconds.

In a large bowl, pour honey mixture over chopped almonds. Stir in toasted oats.

Dump granola and spread into in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes, stirring halfway through.

Allow to cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes to harden.

