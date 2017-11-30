Honey-almond granola: A quick, simple way to start the day
Is there a better way to get going than with a bowl of yogurt, fresh fruit and granola?
With just five ingredients, this healthy homemade honey-almond granola is simple to throw together and flavoured with honey and cinnamon.
Total time: 35 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Yields: 4 ½ cups
Ingredients
3 cups rolled oats
1 1/2 cups almonds, chopped
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup canola oil
1 Tbsp cinnamon
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350F. Arrange oats on a baking sheet and toast for 13-15 minutes.
Meanwhile, bring honey, canola oil and cinnamon to a boil. Whisk and boil for 30 seconds.
In a large bowl, pour honey mixture over chopped almonds. Stir in toasted oats.
Dump granola and spread into in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes, stirring halfway through.
Allow to cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes to harden.
For more easy recipes, visit LivingLou.com.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
