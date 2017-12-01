A&W gives $5M to university for cattle research after hormone-free campaign

SASKATOON — The University of Saskatchewan has received a big donation from a major fast food chain.

A&W presented the university with $5 million on Friday with plans for the funds to go directly towards a cattle-farming research facility.

The Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence is being built near Clavet, about 20 minutes southeast of Saskatchewan and is expected to open in 2018.

The $36 million centre will research efficient and sustainable methods for ranching cattle.

A&W’s donation comes after Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall criticized the fast-food chain for its insistence on using “hormone-free” cattle for their beef.

A&W president and COO Susan Senecal says the centre’s research on sustainable methods could increase their purchase of Saskatchewan beef.

“We want to continuously grow that partnership,” she said.

Other groups funding the centre include the Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association, which is contributing $1 million with hopes it can help give the Canadian cattle industry an edge.

“You can stand still and do the same thing all the time, but everyone else is going to be moving ahead,” said association CEO Ryder Lee.

He noted the research will help ranchers with everything from cattle genetics to what feed is best.

The centre is also getting $10 million from the U of S and a combined $14.47 million from the federal and provincial governments.