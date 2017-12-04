Shake up your festive spread with these cranberry-stuffed mushrooms
These small bites will be a great addition to your festive spread
Cranberry-stuffed mushrooms hold the perfect balance of tang, sweetness and richness
Ready in 44 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 34 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
12 button mushrooms, stems removed and chopped
1/4 cup fresh cranberries, chopped
1 Tbsp butter
1 tsp olive oil
1 medium sausage link (about 100g or 3.5-4oz)
1 clove garlic, chopped
1 Tbsp white wine
1/4 cup goat cheese
1/4 tsp dried sage
3/4 tsp maple syrup
salt and pepper, to taste
1 Tbsp Parmesan
Directions
Preheat oven to 350F.
In a pan, melt butter over med-low heat. Add cranberries and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add the mushroom stems and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Remove from pan and allow to cool in bowl.
Add olive oil, garlic and sausage meat. Cook and crumble until sausage is fully cooked about 5 minutes.
Leaving the sausage meat in the pan, add the white wine, scraping up all the brown bits on the bottom.
Turn off heat and add the cranberry and mushroom mixture back into the pan. Add in the goats cheese, sage and maple syrup. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Spoon the mixture into the mushrooms and bake in the oven for 15 minutes.
Remove from oven and sprinkle with Parmesan. Return to oven and bake for another 5-7 minutes.
