Worth the wait: Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

Try this simple and easy, creamy slow cooker butter chicken that is made in your crockpot.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Ready in 6 hours and 15 minutes

Cook time: 6 hours

Prep time: 15 minutes

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

5 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized chunks

1 onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp garam masala

1 Tbsp curry powder

1 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp salt

6 oz can tomato paste

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1 cup coconut milk

2 tsp granulated sugar

Instructions

Heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Brown chicken on all sides in batches, about 2 minutes. Once browned, remove chicken to slow cooker.

Cook onions, 4-6 minutes. Add garlic, garam masala, curry powder, turmeric, ginger and salt. Cook for another minute. Add onion and garlic to slow cooker.

In a large bowl, whisk together tomato paste, yogurt, coconut milk and sugar. Pour coconut milk mixture over chicken and onions.

Cook for 5-6 hours over low heat.

