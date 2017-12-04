Worth the wait: Slow Cooker Butter Chicken
Try this simple and easy, creamy slow cooker butter chicken that is made in your crockpot.
Ready in 6 hours and 15 minutes
Cook time: 6 hours
Prep time: 15 minutes
Serves 6-8
Ingredients
2 Tbsp olive oil
5 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized chunks
1 onion, finely diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tbsp garam masala
1 Tbsp curry powder
1 tsp turmeric
1/2 tsp ground ginger
1/2 tsp salt
6 oz can tomato paste
1/2 cup plain yogurt
1 cup coconut milk
2 tsp granulated sugar
Instructions
Heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Brown chicken on all sides in batches, about 2 minutes. Once browned, remove chicken to slow cooker.
Cook onions, 4-6 minutes. Add garlic, garam masala, curry powder, turmeric, ginger and salt. Cook for another minute. Add onion and garlic to slow cooker.
In a large bowl, whisk together tomato paste, yogurt, coconut milk and sugar. Pour coconut milk mixture over chicken and onions.
Cook for 5-6 hours over low heat.
