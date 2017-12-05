Sugar cookies for the holidays — with a chai spiced twist
Enjoy your cookies and the taste of chai tea simultaneously in these delectable treats.
Add some holiday flavour to these drop Christmas cookies with this simple recipe for chai spiced sugar cookies.
Ready in 45 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Makes 30 cookies
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp cardamom
1/4 tsp nutmeg
1/4 tsp ginger
1/4 tsp allspice
1/4 tsp salt
1 cup butter, at room temperature
1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
2 egg yolks
2 tsp vanilla extract
Directions
Preheat oven to 325F and line a baking sheet with parchment.
In a medium bowl, whisk flour with baking soda, spices and salt.
In the bowl of a standmixer, cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add egg yolks and vanilla extract. Slowly add in flour mixture – the dough may seem dry at first but keep mixing at a low speed and it will incorporate.
Scoop dough into 1-inch balls and place 2 inches apart on a baking sheet.
Bake in the centre of the oven for 12-15 minutes, allow to cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheet then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
For more recipes, visit livinglou.com.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
