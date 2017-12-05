Sweet potato toast a healthy alternative to bread: Reisman
Meal hack: Sweet potato toast is gluten-free, high in fibre and rich in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that the body converts into vitamin A.
The Problem: Bored of the bread you eat for breakfast and lunch, or trying to substitute it with a new and healthy option? Try sweet potato toast!
The Hack: Sweet potato toast — seriously! Sweet potato is a tasty root vegetable that’s always a healthy pick. It’s gluten-free, high in fibre and rich in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that the body converts into vitamin A, which we need for healthy vision, skin and our immune system.
There are many ways you can make your mornings better with this alternative to bread. Simply cut the sweet potato into 1/4-inch slices and toast in your toaster on high. When they’ve popped out, flip them around and toast again. You can go the sweet route, with a nut butter, honey or fruit. Try savoury with avocado, beans or make it an eggs benny! You can also make an open face sandwich by adding chicken or tuna salad on top.
Sweet potato toast slices can be stored in an airtight glass container for up to 1 week.
