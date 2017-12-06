A berry tart in under an hour, using a olive-oil cake base
During the holidays, we could all use a fantastic tart recipe in our hip pockets. Tarts are a perfect festive end to any dinner party, and they make a lovely gift for a
The tart I'm talking about today uses a simple olive-oil cake as the base, which is then topped with fresh berries. I took inspiration from a fruit-topped sponge-cake, and turned the idea into a recipe that could be made start-to-finish in about an hour, and much of that time is baking or cooling. I whipped up a speedy orange-olive oil cake (and it's technically-speaking a quick-bread, but our secret!) and made that the base, which works well with either regular flour or most gluten-free flours I have tried.
The cake itself has a mere 1/3 cup of sugar in the recipe, letting the raspberry topping offer most of the sweetness. The result is a gorgeous dessert or afternoon tea accompaniment that feels more indulgent than it actually is.
ORANGE AND RASBERRY TART
Servings: 8
Start to finish: 1 hour, including baking and cooling time
Base:
1 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
Pinch cinnamon
1 egg
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup olive oil
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Zest of one orange, about 2 teaspoons
Juice of one orange, plus enough water to make 1/3 cup
Topping:
About 2 cups fresh raspberries, or other berries or sliced fruit
2 tablespoons orange marmalade
2 tablespoons boiling water
Powdered sugar for dusting, optional
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
In a medium bowl, sift the flour, baking powder and soda, salt, and cinnamon. Whisk dry ingredients together and set aside. In another medium bowl, whisk together the egg and sugar vigorously until mixture is pale yellow, about 1 minute. Whisk in the oil, extract, zest and juice mixture and mix until well-blended. Scrape the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients with a rubber spatual and stir gently until combined, but do not overmix.
Nutrition information per serving: 215 calories; 88 calories from fat; 10 g fat (1 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 27 mg cholesterol; 163 mg sodium; 29 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 3 g protein.
Food Network star Melissa d'Arabian is an expert on healthy eating on a budget. She is the author of the cookbook, "Supermarket Healthy."
Online: http://www.melissadarabian.net
