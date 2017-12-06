Get some comfort and warmth at dinner with leek and potato soup
It doesn't take more than five ingredients to throw together this healthy soup recipe.
Get a comforting dinner on the table with just five ingredients with this healthy recipe for leek and potato soup.
Ready in 48 minutes
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 38 minutes
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
3 Tbsp butter
6 leeks, sliced
4 large potatoes, diced
7 cups chicken or vegetable stock
1/2 tsp salt and pepper
bacon bits for topping, optional
Instructions
In a large pot, heat butter on low heat. Saute the leeks for 5 minutes.
Add potatoes, and saute for another 3 minutes.
Add stock, bring to a boil. Cover and reduce to a simmer. Cook for 30 minutes.
Purée the soup with an immersion blender or in a regular blender.
Season with salt and pepper.
For more recipes, visit livinglou.com.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
