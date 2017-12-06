Life / Food

Get some comfort and warmth at dinner with leek and potato soup

It doesn't take more than five ingredients to throw together this healthy soup recipe.

This health leek and potato soup only requires five ingredients.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

This health leek and potato soup only requires five ingredients.

Get a comforting dinner on the table with just five ingredients with this healthy recipe for leek and potato soup.

Ready in 48 minutes

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 38 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

3 Tbsp butter

6 leeks, sliced

4 large potatoes, diced

7 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1/2 tsp salt and pepper

bacon bits for topping, optional

Instructions

In a large pot, heat butter on low heat. Saute the leeks for 5 minutes.

Add potatoes, and saute for another 3 minutes.

Add stock, bring to a boil. Cover and reduce to a simmer. Cook for 30 minutes.

Purée the soup with an immersion blender or in a regular blender.

Season with salt and pepper.

For more recipes, visit livinglou.com.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...