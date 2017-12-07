Whole wheat gingerbread waffles make for the perfect holiday breakfast
Enjoy the flavours of the season with this recipe for a fun, holiday breakfast treat.
A recipe for whole wheat gingerbread waffles. Enjoy the flavours of the season with this recipe for the perfect holiday breakfast!
Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Makes 5-7 waffles
Ingredients
2 cups whole wheat flour
1 Tbsp white sugar
2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp ground ginger
1/4 tsp ground cloves
1/2 tsp salt
1 1/2 cups milk
4 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted
1 egg
2 Tbsp molasses
1 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions
Preheat waffle iron to medium heat (I usually do the 4 out of 6 setting).
In a large bowl, whisk together dry ingredients.
In a microwave safe bowl, add butter and microwave for another 30-45 seconds or until melted. Add milk and microwave for another minute or so.
Whisk in egg, molasses and vanilla to milk and butter mixture.
Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir gently (don't over-mix).
Add batter to heated waffle iron.
Remove cooked waffle and place on a cooling rack without stacking. Stacking causes waffles to become soggy/limp due to the steam. Top with yogurt, fruit and 100 per cent pure maple syrup.
For more holiday recipes, visit livinglou.com/holidays
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
