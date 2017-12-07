Life / Food

Whole wheat gingerbread waffles make for the perfect holiday breakfast

Enjoy the flavours of the season with this recipe for a fun, holiday breakfast treat.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Ready in 25 minutes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Makes 5-7 waffles 

Ingredients

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 Tbsp white sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp ground cloves

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 cups milk

4 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1 egg

2 Tbsp molasses

1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

Preheat waffle iron to medium heat (I usually do the 4 out of 6 setting).

In a large bowl, whisk together dry ingredients.

In a microwave safe bowl, add butter and microwave for another 30-45 seconds or until melted. Add milk and microwave for another minute or so.

Whisk in egg, molasses and vanilla to milk and butter mixture.

Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir gently (don't over-mix).

Add batter to heated waffle iron.

Remove cooked waffle and place on a cooling rack without stacking. Stacking causes waffles to become soggy/limp due to the steam. Top with yogurt, fruit and 100 per cent pure maple syrup.

For more holiday recipes, visit livinglou.com/holidays

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

