Delicious turkey breast made in the slow cooker

The solution to only having one oven! This turkey breast is made in the slow cooker, freeing up your oven for other holiday dishes.

Ready in 6 hours, 20 minutes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook: 6 hours, 10 minutes

Serves: 2-4

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp canola oil

1.8kg (4 lbs) bone-in turkey breast

6-8 fresh sage leaves

1 1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup no-salt chicken broth

2 Tbsp white wine

2 Tbsp butter, cubed

Instructions

Loosen skin of turkey breast: slide fingers underneath, careful not to tear the skin and arrange sage leaves. Season all over with salt and pepper.

Heat canola oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Sear turkey, skin side down for 2-3 minutes per side.

Transfer to slow cooker insert. Reduce heat to low, add chicken broth and white wine, scraping brown bits off the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Cook for 2 minutes.

Pour broth mixture over turkey. Arrange cubed butter over turkey. Cover and cook on low for 4 1/2-6 hours or until an instant read thermometer reaches 165F.

Remove and let rest for 10 minutes, then thinly slice. (Reserve the bones for homemade turkey broth).

To make a simple pan sauce: Strain liquid from the slow cooker, boil in a small saucepan until reaching desired thickness, about 12-15 minutes.

Notes: This recipe can be scaled down. I've made this recipe with a 2lb turkey breast for 4-5 hours on low; alter amounts of sage (3-4 leaves) and salt (3/4 tsp to 1 tsp).

For more recipes, visit Livinglou.com and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.