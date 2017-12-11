You're going to want to try this peanut chicken stir fry
A new saying will be coined after this dish: It goes together like peanut butter and chicken.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A quick dinner! Peanut chicken stir-fry has a creamy coconut peanut sauce, broccoli and red peppers.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
1-1/2 cups brown rice, uncooked
1/2 cup natural Peanut Butter
1/2 cup coconut milk
2 Tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 Tbsp Sriracha sauce (hot chili sauce)
2 Tbsp lime juice
1 tsp fish sauce
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp canola oil
1 lb. (450 g) boneless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces
2 cups chopped broccoli florets
1 red bell pepper, chopped
Optional Garnishes
Chopped peanuts
Chopped cilantro
Instructions
Cook rice as directed on package, omitting the salt.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk peanut butter with coconut milk, soy sauce, Sriracha, lime juice, fish sauce, and garlic until smooth.
Stir-fry chicken in large skillet with 1 tsp canola oil on medium-high heat 5 min. or until evenly browned.
Add vegetables and stir-fry for 2 min. Add sauce, and cook another 2-3 minutes until chicken is fully cooked and sauce has thickened.
Spoon rice onto platter; top with chicken mixture.
For more quick dinner recipes, visit Livinglou.com/dinner and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.
-
How not to make the same money mistakes as baby boomers: Vaz-Oxlade
Here are a few important lessons about finances for the generations who are following the boomers.