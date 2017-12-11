Life / Food

You're going to want to try this peanut chicken stir fry

A new saying will be coined after this dish: It goes together like peanut butter and chicken.

A quick dinner! Peanut chicken stir-fry has a creamy coconut peanut sauce, broccoli and red peppers.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups brown rice, uncooked

1/2 cup natural Peanut Butter

1/2 cup coconut milk

2 Tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 Tbsp Sriracha sauce (hot chili sauce)

2 Tbsp lime juice

1 tsp fish sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp canola oil

1 lb. (450 g) boneless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces

2 cups chopped broccoli florets

1 red bell pepper, chopped

Optional Garnishes

Chopped peanuts

Chopped cilantro

Instructions

Cook rice as directed on package, omitting the salt.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk peanut butter with coconut milk, soy sauce, Sriracha, lime juice, fish sauce, and garlic until smooth.

Stir-fry chicken in large skillet with 1 tsp canola oil on medium-high heat 5 min. or until evenly browned.

Add vegetables and stir-fry for 2 min. Add sauce, and cook another 2-3 minutes until chicken is fully cooked and sauce has thickened.

Spoon rice onto platter; top with chicken mixture.

For more quick dinner recipes, visit Livinglou.com/dinner and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

