Rich, creamy stuffed mushrooms come together with just five ingredients
Having guests over this holiday? Need a tasty, simple treat for entertaining? Louisa Clements has you covered.
With just five ingredients, these rich and creamy stuffed mushrooms come together in just minutes and are the perfect appetizer for entertaining.
Ready in 34 minutes
Prep: 14 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
20 button mushrooms, stems removed, chopped and set aside
2 hot Italian sausage links, casing removed
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup goat's cheese
2 green onions, sliced
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and place mushroom caps, stem side down on a baking sheet and bake in the oven for 10 minutes. Remove and set aside until ready to stuff.
Meanwhile, in a pan over medium heat, crumble sausage for 5 minutes.
Add in chopped mushroom stems, cook for another 3 minutes. Add in garlic, and cook for another minute.
Remove from heat, and stir in goat cheese and green onions. Drain liquid from roasted mushroom caps, and stuff with the filling mixture. Roast in the oven for an additional 10 minutes.
For more simple, 5-ingredient recipes visit livinglou.com/5-ingredients and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
