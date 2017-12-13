Pair carrots with the warmth of harissa for a bright dish
I first tasted harissa when I was 19, and I
I was particularly drawn to the fragrant spice section of the market, which beckoned me over with its unfamiliar, dazzling aromas. I bought as many small pouches of mystery spices that my student budget could afford. My
Thirty years later, harissa is fairly easy to find in the U.S., either in a well-stocked
Today's recipe for North African Carrot and Chickpea Salad pairs lightly sweet carrots with the warmth of harissa, and the result is balanced and not overly spicy, although feel free to add more or less according to your tastes.
Chickpeas add heft and protein, so you could turn this side dish into a vegetarian main, and herbs keep the dish bright and fresh. Purchasing the carrots pre-shredded is an excellent weekday timesaver. But even if you start with whole carrots, the entire dish can be thrown together in mere minutes.
NORTH AFRICAN CARROT AND CHICKPEA SALAD
Servings: 8
Start to finish: 15 minutes
Salad:
3 cups shredded carrots
1 1/4 cup cooked chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained if canned, about 1 can
1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves, chopped
1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
2 green onions, chopped
2 tablespoons chopped almonds
Dressing:
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons lemon juice or lime juice
1 tablespoon water
1 teaspoon lemon or lime zest
1 teaspoon powdered harissa (or 1 tablespoon harissa paste), or to taste (If you can't find it, substitute a mixture of smoked or sweet paprika, cayenne, cumin, coriander and granulated garlic.)
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons olive oil
Place all the salad ingredients in a salad bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together the mustard, lemon or lime juice and zest, water, harissa and salt until well-blended. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until blended. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to coat. Serve.
Nutrition information per serving: 97 calories; 45 calories from fat; 5 g fat (1 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 170 mg sodium; 11 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 3 g protein.
Food Network star Melissa d'Arabian is an expert on healthy eating on a budget. She is the author of the cookbook, "Supermarket Healthy."
Online: http://www.melissadarabian.net
