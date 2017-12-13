Life / Food

The perfect appetizer for any party: prosciutto-wrapped shrimp

This idea comes from a friend of mine who loves to entertain! It’s not so much a recipe as it is a simple technique and easy appetizer.

Fast, elegant and flavourful — these prosciutto-wrapped shrimp are perfect appetizers for the holidays.

Louisa Clements

Ready in 25 minutes

Prep time : 15 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Serves: 6-8 as a cocktail appetizer

Ingredients

20-25 raw shrimp, shells removed, tails intact

10-13 slices of prosciutto, halved lengthwise

1/2 cup prepared pesto

Instructions

Wrap raw shrimp tightly in prosciutto.

Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a large pan. Cook shrimp, flipping as needed until opaque and cooked through, about 3-5 minutes.

Serve warm (or cold!) with prepared pesto.

