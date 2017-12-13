The perfect appetizer for any party: prosciutto-wrapped shrimp
This idea comes from a friend of mine who loves to entertain! It’s not so much a recipe as it is a simple technique and easy appetizer.
Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time : 15 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Serves: 6-8 as a cocktail appetizer
Ingredients
20-25 raw shrimp, shells removed, tails intact
10-13 slices of prosciutto, halved lengthwise
1/2 cup prepared pesto
Instructions
Wrap raw shrimp tightly in prosciutto.
Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a large pan. Cook shrimp, flipping as needed until opaque and cooked through, about 3-5 minutes.
Serve warm (or cold!) with prepared pesto.
For more simple recipes, visit livinglou.com and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.
How not to make the same money mistakes as baby boomers: Vaz-Oxlade
Here are a few important lessons about finances for the generations who are following the boomers.