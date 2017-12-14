Perfectly festive Cranberry, Orange, Chocolate Chip Cookies
Keep things simple this holiday season.
Keep things simple this holiday season with an easy drop cookie filled with festive flavours cranberry, orange and chocolate.
Ready in 35 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Makes: 32 cookies
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 tbsp orange zest
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp kosher salt
3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
3/4 cup cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries
1/3 cup white chocolate chips
1/3 cup dark chocolate chips
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, orange zest, baking soda and kosher salt. (Don't be afraid to go in there with your fingers to separate the clumps of orange zest all around.)
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat butter and brown sugar together until light and fluffy. Mix in egg and vanilla. Slowly mix in flour in two additions. Stir in dried cranberries, white chocolate chips and dark chocolate chips.
Scoop 1 tbsp cookie dough about 1 ½” apart onto parchment lined baking sheets. Bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes. Repeat with remaining dough.
For more simple holiday recipes, visit livinglou.com/holidays and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes
