LePage still wants to ban junk food from food stamp program

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's Republican governor says he plans to bring up his proposal to prevent the use of food stamps for junk food during a visit to Washington, D.C.

Gov. Paul LePage, who blames the sugar lobby for resistance to his proposal, planned to travel to Washington for a holiday party this week.

LePage told The Associated Press that even though Maine children and adults are dealing with obesity and type 2 diabetes, the federal government won't allow him to take soft drinks, chocolate bars and candy off the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program's list of allowed foods.

LePage had hoped a new presidential administration would listen. Federal officials earlier this year asked the Republican governor to provide more details.

