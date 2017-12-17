Life / Food

Whole wheat gingerbread muffins make the perfect holiday breakfast

Aromatic spices will add just the right touch to these delicious early-morning treats.

Louis Clements / LivingLou.com

Made with whole wheat flour, buttermilk and aromatic spices, these gingerbread muffins are the perfect breakfast this holiday season.

Makes: 10 standard sized muffins

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

2/3 cup all purpose flour

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp ground ginger

2 1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

1/8 tsp ground cloves

3/4 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup molasses

1/3 cup canola or vegetable oil

1 egg

2 tbsp coarse sugar, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 375F. Line a standard muffin tin with paper liners.

In a large bowl, whisk flours with brown sugar, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and cloves.

In a separate large bowl, whisk buttermilk with molasses, oil and egg.

Stir dry ingredients into wet ingredients until incorporated, being careful not to over mix the batter.

Scoop into 10 lined muffin cups and sprinkle evenly with coarse sugar (if using).

Bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out dry.

For more holiday recipes, visit Livinglou.com/holidays and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

