Whole wheat gingerbread muffins make the perfect holiday breakfast
Aromatic spices will add just the right touch to these delicious early-morning treats.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Made with whole wheat flour, buttermilk and aromatic spices, these gingerbread muffins are the perfect breakfast this holiday season.
Makes: 10 standard sized muffins
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour
2/3 cup all purpose flour
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 tbsp ground ginger
2 1/2 tsp baking soda
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp salt
1/8 tsp ground cloves
3/4 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup molasses
1/3 cup canola or vegetable oil
1 egg
2 tbsp coarse sugar, optional
Directions
Preheat oven to 375F. Line a standard muffin tin with paper liners.
In a large bowl, whisk flours with brown sugar, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and cloves.
In a separate large bowl, whisk buttermilk with molasses, oil and egg.
Stir dry ingredients into wet ingredients until incorporated, being careful not to over mix the batter.
Scoop into 10 lined muffin cups and sprinkle evenly with coarse sugar (if using).
Bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out dry.
For more holiday recipes, visit Livinglou.com/holidays and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.