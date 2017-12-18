Life / Food

Chicken noodle soup that will take all the effort out of making dinner

Prep the ingredients, throw them in the slow cooker. Set it, and then forget about it — until it's time for dinner, of course.

Chicken noodle soup doesn't just have to be for when you're sick. This slow cooker recipe makes for a great dinner option.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Set it and forget it! Slow cooker chicken noodle soup will take all the effort out of dinner. 

Ready in 8 hours 45 minutes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 8 hours, 30 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 carrots, chopped

1 rib of celery, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

1 lemon, halved

1 whole chicken, excess fat removed

1 tsp salt

1 tsp dried thyme

1 bay leaf

10 cups water

2 cups egg noodles

parsley for serving

Instructions

Combine carrot, celery, onion, garlic and lemon in slow cooker. Top with chicken, sprinkle all over with salt and dried thyme. Add bay leaf. Cover with water and cook on low for 8 hours.

Carefully remove chicken from slow cooker (it will be very soft, and may fall apart), reserve. Discard lemon, garlic and bay leaf.

Add noodles, cover and cook on high for 15-20 minutes.

Meanwhile, shred chicken, discard all skin and carefully pick through for bones and discard.

Add chicken back to slow cooker and sprinkle with parsley to serve.

