Chicken noodle soup that will take all the effort out of making dinner
Prep the ingredients, throw them in the slow cooker. Set it, and then forget about it — until it's time for dinner, of course.
Ready in 8 hours 45 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 8 hours, 30 minutes
Serves 6
Ingredients:
2 carrots, chopped
1 rib of celery, chopped
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
1 lemon, halved
1 whole chicken, excess fat removed
1 tsp salt
1 tsp dried thyme
1 bay leaf
10 cups water
2 cups egg noodles
parsley for serving
Instructions
Combine carrot, celery, onion, garlic and lemon in slow cooker. Top with chicken, sprinkle all over with salt and dried thyme. Add bay leaf. Cover with water and cook on low for 8 hours.
Carefully remove chicken from slow cooker (it will be very soft, and may fall apart), reserve. Discard lemon, garlic and bay leaf.
Add noodles, cover and cook on high for 15-20 minutes.
Meanwhile, shred chicken, discard all skin and carefully pick through for bones and discard.
Add chicken back to slow cooker and sprinkle with parsley to serve.
For more simple slow cooker recipes, visit livinglou.com/slowcooker and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
-
