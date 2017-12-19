Life / Food

Don’t let a dry turkey land you on the naughty list: Reisman

Turkey can be a tricky dish to master — salvage an overcooked bird with these tips.

A turkey is often the centrepiece of a meal over the holidays, but it’s a time-consuming and tricky dish to master.

iStock

A turkey is often the centrepiece of a meal over the holidays, but it’s a time-consuming and tricky dish to master.

The Problem: After all that holiday prep, you’ve somehow ended up with an overcooked turkey.

The Hack: A turkey is often the centrepiece of a meal over the holidays, but it’s a time-consuming and tricky dish to master. It’s so easy to overlook the breast while waiting for the dark meat to cook through. If you’ve dried out your bird, don’t despair! You can salvage your festive feast with these simple tips:

After you’ve carved the turkey, you can use chicken stock to moisten it. One way is to warm stock on the stove and add to a shallow baking dish. Let the turkey slices sit and warm in the stock bath before removing and serving. You can also place the dish of sliced turkey and stock in the oven at 200F for about 10 minutes.

Topping your turkey with gravy also helps, but dried turkey lacks fat, not just moisture. Add some olive oil or butter to your gravy and brush over turkey slices before serving. Alternatively, combine the broth and gravy, pour over the sliced turkey in a baking dish and heat in a 200F oven for 10 minutes.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: Editors' Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...