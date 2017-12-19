Rise to the occasion: Doughnut hole tower rises will impress this holiday
Held together by creamy caramel buttercream and sprinkled with toasted almonds, mint and icing sugar, it’s a riff on the famous French choux pastry dessert.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
If you’re really looking to wow your guests this season, this towering mountain of soft, chewy doughnut holes is just the recipe.
Held together by creamy caramel buttercream and sprinkled with toasted almonds, mint and icing sugar, it’s a riff on the famous French choux pastry dessert called “croquembouche” (which translates to “crunch in the mouth”). Our finger-licking version uses a doughnut-style, almond-flour batter, so each golden bite has a festive, nutty taste. Often served in Italy and France as a wedding cake, this dessert definitely rises to the occasion!
Doughnut Hole Tower
Caramel Buttercream:
1/4 cup (60 mL) water
1 cup (210 g) sugar
1/2 cup (125 mL) 35% heavy cream
1/4 tsp salt
1 cup (225 g) unsalted butter, diced and left at room temperature for 20 minutes
Doughnut Holes:
3 cups (450 g) unbleached all-purpose flour
2 cups (260 g) almond flour
1 tbsp baking powder
2 eggs
1 1/4 cups (265 g) sugar
3/4 cup (180 mL) canola oil
2 cups (500 mL) buttermilk
Canola oil, for frying
Garnish:
Small mint leaves
Toasted almonds
Icing sugar, for dusting
Directions
For the buttercream, in a saucepan, bring water and sugar to a boil. Cook, without stirring, until mixture turns golden brown. Off the heat, gradually stir in the cream and salt. Watch out for splattering. Let cool. Transfer to a bowl and let cool completely in refrigerator for 1 hour.
In a bowl, beat butter with caramel until buttercream is smooth. Spoon buttercream into a pastry bag fitted with a plain tip. Set aside.
For doughnut holes, preheat oil in a deep fryer to 350 F (180 C). Line two baking sheets with paper towels.
In a bowl, combine flour, almond powder and baking powder. Set aside.
In another bowl, beat eggs with sugar. Drizzle in oil. Stir in dry ingredients alternately with buttermilk.
With a 1 tbsp (15 mL) ice cream scoop, drop about 10 balls of dough at a time in hot oil. Fry for about 3 minutes or until doughnut holes are golden brown. Turn them halfway through cooking. Drain on paper towels. Let cool.
On a serving plate or a cake stand, arrange doughnut holes in a disc of about 8 to 9 inches (20 to 23 cm) in diameter, applying a small amount of buttercream to each one to make it stick to the plate. Repeat sequence, each time forming a layer of doughnut holes slightly smaller than the one beneath it, to create a cone shape.
Garnish with mint leaves and almonds, inserting them in the caramel buttercream. Dust with icing sugar.
Makes 8 dozen doughnut holes.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.