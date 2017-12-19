There is more than one way to make stuffing — here is a vegetarian option
This mushroom-based stuffing from Louisa Clements is perfect for an intimate holiday celebration.
This vegetarian stuffing with mushrooms is the perfect simple recipe to make for a smaller holiday gathering.
Serves: 4-6
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 38 minutes
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp butter
1 stalk celery, diced
1 onion, diced
8oz / 228 g cremini mushrooms, quartered
1/2 tsp salt
8 1/2oz / 250g Italian bread, cut into 1/2" pieces (about 5 cups)
1 Tbsp chopped fresh sage
1 cup vegetable broth
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375F. Set a large frying pan over medium-low heat, add butter, celery, onion and mushrooms. Season with salt and cook for 6-8 minutes.
Combine bread with celery mixture and sage in a large bowl. Add 1 cup of broth and stir to combine.
Dump into a 8x8" baking dish. Bake in the centre of the oven for 30, check during last 10 minutes and cover with foil if beginning to brown too much.
For more holiday recipes, visit livinglou.com/holidays and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
