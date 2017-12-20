Life / Food

Do up your Brussels sprouts side dish the Canadian way

Planning to throw this vegetable on the menu for holiday dinner? Louisa Clements wants you to add some maple syrup and sage.

Maple sage roasted Brussels sprouts pair the popular fall herb sage with sweet and buttery maple syrup.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Ready in 40 minutes

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 fresh sage leaves, minced

1 Tbsp maple syrup salt, to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425F. Toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, sage and salt in a roasting pan. Roast for 12 minutes.

Drizzle and toss with maple syrup.

Return to oven and continue roasting for another 2-4 minutes.

For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes visit Livinglou.com or like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

