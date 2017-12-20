Do up your Brussels sprouts side dish the Canadian way
Planning to throw this vegetable on the menu for holiday dinner? Louisa Clements wants you to add some maple syrup and sage.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Maple sage roasted Brussels sprouts pair the popular fall herb sage with sweet and buttery maple syrup.
Ready in 40 minutes
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
1 lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
2 Tbsp olive oil
4 fresh sage leaves, minced
1 Tbsp maple syrup salt, to taste
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425F. Toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, sage and salt in a roasting pan. Roast for 12 minutes.
Drizzle and toss with maple syrup.
Return to oven and continue roasting for another 2-4 minutes.
For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes visit Livinglou.com or like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.