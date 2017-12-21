Life / Food

Ginger molasses cookies that are crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

The ultimate chewy ginger molasses cookies are crispy and cracked on the outside with a chewy inside.

Ready in 34 minutes

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 14 minutes

Makes 12 large cookies

Ingredients

3 cups all purpose flour

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ginger

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp allspice

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 large egg whites

1/4 cup corn syrup

1/4 cup molasses

1/3 cup coarse sugar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk flour with baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, allspice and salt. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream butter with brown sugar until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes.

Mix in egg whites. Once combined add corn syrup and molasses. Beat until fully mixed, scraping down the bowl as needed.

Gently stir in flour mixture in two additions. Using a standard ice cream scoop, scoop 12 cookies and roll into balls.

Roll in coarse sugar, and place 2 inches apart on a baking sheet.

Bake for 12-14 minutes, allow to cool for 10 minutes on cookie sheet then fully on a wire rack. Repeat with remaining dough.

For more holiday recipes, visit Livinglou.com/holidays and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

