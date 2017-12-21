Ginger molasses cookies that are crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside
Chewy Ginger Molasses Cookies crackle with spicy sweetness.
The ultimate chewy ginger molasses cookies are crispy and cracked on the outside with a chewy inside.
Ready in 34 minutes
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 14 minutes
Makes 12 large cookies
Ingredients
3 cups all purpose flour
2 tsp baking soda
1 tsp ginger
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp allspice
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 cup packed brown sugar
2 large egg whites
1/4 cup corn syrup
1/4 cup molasses
1/3 cup coarse sugar
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, whisk flour with baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, allspice and salt. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream butter with brown sugar until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes.
Mix in egg whites. Once combined add corn syrup and molasses. Beat until fully mixed, scraping down the bowl as needed.
Gently stir in flour mixture in two additions. Using a standard ice cream scoop, scoop 12 cookies and roll into balls.
Roll in coarse sugar, and place 2 inches apart on a baking sheet.
Bake for 12-14 minutes, allow to cool for 10 minutes on cookie sheet then fully on a wire rack. Repeat with remaining dough.
