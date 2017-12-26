How to turn your leftovers into delicious pot pie
Keep the good times going — use your leftovers to make a delicious pot pie the whole family will enjoy.
Serves 6
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 48 minutes
Ingredients:
1 cup leftover shredded/cubed turkey or chicken
4 Tbsp butter, divided
1 small onion, chopped
2 carrots, chopped
1 parsnip, chopped
1 cup frozen peas
3 Tbsp flour
1 cup chicken broth (or turkey broth)
1 cup half and half
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp dried thyme
1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375F. Place leftover turkey or chicken in a standard sized pie plate, set aside.
Heat 1 tbsp butter in a medium saute pan over medium heat. Add onion, carrots and parsnip and cook for 3 minutes. Add peas and 1/4 tsp of salt. Cook for another minute. Add vegetables to turkey in pie plate and wipe pan clean.
Add remaining butter and melt. Add flour in one addition, whisking constantly, cook roux until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add broth in two additions, whisking constantly. Add half and half, continue to whisk.
Cook liquid for 6-7 minutes, whisking constantly until thickened. Add dried thyme and remaining 1/4 tsp of salt. Cook for another minute.
Pour liquid mixture over vegetables and stir to coat–it will seem like you need more liquid, but this will result in a creamy and delicious pie!
Cover with puff pastry, trim excess from edges. Mark an X in the centre of the pie. Bake in the middle of the oven for 40-45 minutes. Cover with foil halfway through to avoid burning.
For more ways to use turkey leftovers visit livinglou.com and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
