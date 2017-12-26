Ring in the new year with a Plum Mistelle cocktail
This mouth-watering mixture of plums, sugar, vodka and white wine will steal the spotlight at your New Year's party.
Nothing rings in the new year like a memorable cocktail. And this plum mistelle — my take on the grape-based alcohol used as an ingredient in fortified wines or as an aperitif — will instantly take your party to the next level.
To make sure this drink steals the spotlight, you need to prep a few things ahead of time. The mouth-watering mixture of plums, sugar, vodka and white wine should mingle in an airtight container in the refrigerator for seven days — trust me, when those flavours infuse ... Come party time, strain and serve on ice or (my favourite) as a cocktail: one part mistelle with two parts bubbles. Cheers!
Plum Mistelle
1 ½ lb. (675 g) plums, scrubbed clean
1 cup (250 mL) (210 g) sugar
1 bottle (750 mL) white wine
1 cup (250 mL) vodka
Ice cubes, for serving
Directions
On a work surface, coarsely chop plums, keeping pits. Place plums and pits in a bowl. Sprinkle with sugar and combine. Let macerate for 30 minutes or until sugar has dissolved.
Spoon plum mixture into a large 10-cup (2.5 L) minimum airtight glass or plastic container. Stir in wine and vodka. Cover and let macerate for 7 days in the refrigerator. Strain mistelle.
Serve in glasses on ice or as a cocktail by mixing 1 part mistelle with 2 parts cava, Prosecco or other bubbly wine. The mistelle will keep for 7 days in the refrigerator.
Makes 3 cups.
