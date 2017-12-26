What you'll eat and drink in 2018

With a new year come brand new trends that will surely take over our Instagram feeds.

Every year, our eyes (and taste buds) are opened to new-to-us ingredients and flavours. In 2018 expect to see more kimchi, edible florals and mezcal popping up on menus and in grocery aisles.

Kimchi and Tofu Soup

Kimchi is a staple of Korean cuisine, made of fermented vegetables and spices, typically napa cabbage and Korean radishes (Mu). There are hundreds of styles, but expect something that is spicy and slightly sour.

Serves: 4

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tsp neutral oil such as vegetable oil

5 green onions, thinly sliced, divided

2 cloves minced garlic

1 tbsp minced fresh ginger

3 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp Gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste)

8 cups water

½ medium daikon radish (or Korean radish), peeled, quartered and thinly sliced

1 cup chopped kimchi

1 420g container silken tofu, broken up with a spoon

2 tsp sesame oil

4 soft boiled eggs, optional

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add white and light green parts of green onions (reserve dark green for garnish), garlic and ginger to pot. Cook until slightly charred and browned, about 2 minutes. Add water.

2. In a small bowl, whisk Gochujang with soy sauce, pour into pot and whisk to combine. Bring to a low boil.

3. Add radish, and simmer, partially covered until tender, about 8-10 minutes. Add kimchi, and spoon large chunks of tofu into the soup. Stir until heated through, about 2 minutes. Finish with sesame oil and serve with remaining green onions and a soft boiled egg, if using.

Cinnamon Mezcal Margarita

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

2 oz mezcal

1 ½ oz pineapple juice

½ oz fresh lime juice

½ oz cinnamon simple syrup

2-4 drops orange bitters

For simple syrup:

Boil 1 cup water with 1/2 cup sugar and 1 cinnamon stick, reduce heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Remove cinnamon stick and allow to cool completely before using.

To make margarita:

Add mezcal, pineapple juice, lime juice, and cinnamon syrup to a shaker filled with ice. Shake until combined, pour into glass and finish with bitters.

Lavender Lemon Scones

Makes 8

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 12-15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

2 tbsp granulated sugar, divided

1 tbsp baking powder

zest of 1 lemon

1 ½ tsp dried lavender, divided

½ tsp salt

½ cup cold unsalted butter, grated

1 cup 35% cream

For glaze:

5 tbsp icing sugar

2 tbsp lemon juice

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425F, line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk flour with 1 tbsp sugar, baking powder, lavender, lemon zest and salt. Grate cold butter into flour mixture, and stir to coat butter in flour mixture.

3. Using a wooden spoon, gradually stir in cream until dough is sticky and beginning to come together. Turn onto a floured surface and shape into a 1” thick circle, be careful not to overwork the dough. Cut into 8 equal wedges.

4. Brush tops of scones with the cream leftover in measuring cup, and sprinkle with remaining sugar. Bake for 13-15 minutes or until puffed and slightly golden. Remove from oven, cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes, then cool completely on wire rack.