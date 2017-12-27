Life / Food

Slow cooker Hoppin' John will bring some warmth to your kitchen this winter

A savoury blend of black-eyed peas, rice, bacon and collards, this is a good-luck dish that originated in the Southern United States.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

A savoury blend of black-eyed peas, rice, bacon and collards, this is a good-luck dish that originated in the Southern United States.

Prep: 10 minutes + overnight soak

Cook: 9 hours, 5 minutes

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups dried black-eyed peas, soaked overnight

6 slices of bacon, finely chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

1 stalk of celery, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeno, halved

2 tsp dried thyme

1 bay leaf

1/2 tsp salt

4 cups water

1 cup long grain rice

1 bunch collard greens, thinly sliced (about 3-4 cups)

1 Tbsp cider vinegar

Instructions

Soak black-eyed peas overnight, drain and rinse. Place in slow cooker insert. Heat a medium pan over medium heat.

Cook bacon, onion and celery until softened and slightly brown, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, cook another minute. Transfer to slow cooker insert. Add jalapeno, dried thyme, bay leaf and salt. Cover with water.

Cook on low for 8 hours or until beans are tender.

Add rice and collard greens, cook on high for 1 hour. Remove and discard jalapeno halves and bay leaves. Stir in vinegar and serve.

For more slow cooker recipes, visit livinglou.com/slowcooker and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

