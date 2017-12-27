Slow cooker Hoppin' John will bring some warmth to your kitchen this winter
A savoury blend of black-eyed peas, rice, bacon and collards, this is a good-luck dish that originated in the Southern United States.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A savoury blend of black-eyed peas, rice, bacon and collards, this is a good-luck dish that originated in the Southern United States.
Prep: 10 minutes + overnight soak
Cook: 9 hours, 5 minutes
Serves 8
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups dried black-eyed peas, soaked overnight
6 slices of bacon, finely chopped
1 onion, finely chopped
1 stalk of celery, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 jalapeno, halved
2 tsp dried thyme
1 bay leaf
1/2 tsp salt
4 cups water
1 cup long grain rice
1 bunch collard greens, thinly sliced (about 3-4 cups)
1 Tbsp cider vinegar
Instructions
Soak black-eyed peas overnight, drain and rinse. Place in slow cooker insert. Heat a medium pan over medium heat.
Cook bacon, onion and celery until softened and slightly brown, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, cook another minute. Transfer to slow cooker insert. Add jalapeno, dried thyme, bay leaf and salt. Cover with water.
Cook on low for 8 hours or until beans are tender.
Add rice and collard greens, cook on high for 1 hour. Remove and discard jalapeno halves and bay leaves. Stir in vinegar and serve.
For more slow cooker recipes, visit livinglou.com/slowcooker and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
Young sisters found dead in Oak Bay, B.C., remembered as being 'full of energy'
-
-
Barry and Honey Sherman deaths probe: What happened inside that mansion?
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.