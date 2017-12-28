Baked camembert makes an easy and elegant New Year's Eve appetizer
If you're hosting guests this New Year's Eve, you can get this appetizer ready in just 15 minutes.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
An easy appetizer for New Year’s Eve festivities.
Ready in 15 minutes
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Serves 8
Ingredients
1 wheel of Camembert or Brie cheese
1/4 cup finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, drained
2 Tbsp red pepper jelly
1 Tbsp finely chopped parsley
Directions
Preheat oven to 350F. Cut top rind off the cheese. Put cheese in brie baker.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir sun-dried tomatoes with red pepper jelly. Scatter mixture all over cheese.
Bake for 8-10 minutes, until softened. Serve warm or room temperature with crackers.
For more easy appetizer ideas visit livinglou.com/appetizers and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Sah-ry about my vowels, eh? The Canadian accent is undergoing a transformation
-
-
U.S. woman gets $284-billion electric bill, wonders if it's because of Christmas lights
-
What's in the stars for 2018: What Metro's astrologer has to say about the year ahead
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.