Baked camembert makes an easy and elegant New Year's Eve appetizer

If you're hosting guests this New Year's Eve, you can get this appetizer ready in just 15 minutes.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

An easy appetizer for New Year’s Eve festivities.

Ready in 15 minutes

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 wheel of Camembert or Brie cheese

1/4 cup finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, drained

2 Tbsp red pepper jelly

1 Tbsp finely chopped parsley

Directions

Preheat oven to 350F. Cut top rind off the cheese. Put cheese in brie baker.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir sun-dried tomatoes with red pepper jelly. Scatter mixture all over cheese.

Bake for 8-10 minutes, until softened. Serve warm or room temperature with crackers.

