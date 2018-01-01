For your post-holiday healthy-fix: Spicy ginger scallion soup
Packed with mushrooms, ginger and scallions this soup is both vegetarian and gluten-free.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Packed with mushrooms, ginger and scallions this quick vegetarian and gluten-free spicy ginger scallion soup comes together in 20 minutes.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 bunch scallions, white and light green parts halved lengthwise, tops thinly sliced and reserved
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tbsp minced fresh ginger
2 cups sliced button mushrooms
3 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
2 tsp sriracha
4 cups vegetable broth
2 cups water
1 cinnamon stick
3 Tbsp lime juice
1 tsp sesame oil
125 g vermicelli rice noodles, cooked according to package directions
Instructions
Heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add halved white and light green parts of scallions, garlic and ginger. Saute for 1-2 minutes.
Add mushrooms, soy sauce and sriracha. Cook for 2 minutes.
Add vegetable broth, water and cinnamon stick. Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove cinnamon stick.
Add lime juice, sesame oil and cooked vermicelli noodles. Sprinkle with reserved scallions and serve.
For more healthy new year recipes, visit livinglou.com and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.