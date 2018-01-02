Kick-start healthy eating in 2018 with these three recipes

Are healthy habits topping your list of resolutions? Ease into the new year with these three simple and fresh ideas to kick-start your healthy habits — from a quick vitamin-packed smoothie, to a hearty grain salad and a quick, family-friendly one-pan salmon, these recipes are sure to become staples this year.

MANGO GINGER TURMERIC SMOOTHIE

Serves: 1

Prep: 5 minutes

Starting your day with this sunshine-in-a-glass smoothie is going to change your morning routine, loaded with healthy ingredients like orange, ginger and turmeric.

Ingredients:

1 orange, peeled and pith removed

1 cup frozen mango

1 cup almond milk (or other milk)

½ cup ice

1 tsp grated ginger

1 tsp grated turmeric

1 tsp honey

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

ONE-PAN TERIYAKI SALMON WITH BROCCOLI & GREEN BEANS

Serves: 4

Prep: 35 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Take kid-friendly teriyaki flavours and serve them up with a healthy dose of salmon and green vegetable. Forget store bought, this recipe uses a simple homemade teriyaki marinade.

Ingredients:

4 salmon fillets, about 6-8oz each

3 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp honey

2 tsp rice vinegar

1 tsp minced ginger

1 clove garlic, minced

225g green beans, trimmed

1 head broccoli, chopped into florets

sesame seeds for serving, optional

Instructions:

In a glass dish, whisk soy sauce with honey, rice vinegar, ginger and garlic.

Add salmon, skin side up, to the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Preheat oven to 425F. Line a sheet pan with foil and arrange green beans and broccoli.

Add salmon; pour remaining marinade over vegetables and salmon.

Roast in the oven for 13-15 minutes or until fish is fully cooked and vegetables are tender.

FARRO & CHICKPEA SALAD WITH TAHINI DRESSING

Serves: 4 as a side

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Adding hearty grains to a salad is the perfect way to make a filling salad that won’t wilt by the time lunch hits. Prep this salad on the weekend and bring for lunches throughout the week.

Ingredients:

1 cup farro

1 cup chickpeas (about half a 19oz can), drained and rinsed

½ cucumber, quartered and sliced

½ cup halved cherry tomatoes

¼ cup chopped roasted red peppers

¼ cup finely diced red onion

1 tbsp minced fresh mint

Dressing (makes ½ cup):

3 tbsp tahini

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

2-3 tbsp water

1 tsp maple syrup

Instructions:

Cook farro according to package directions, about 10 minutes.

In a medium bowl, toss cooked farro with chickpeas, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onion and mint.

In a small bowl, whisk tahini with lemon juice, garlic, water and maple syrup. If the dressing seems too thick, add more water, a teaspoon at a time until it has reached the desired consistency.