Need a morning boost? This refreshing green smoothie should help
Packed with spinach, coconut water and ginger, this is a perfect breakfast.
Kickstart the morning with a refreshing green smoothie. Packed with spinach, coconut water and ginger, this is a perfect breakfast.
Prep: 5 minutes
Serves: 1
Ingredients
1 banana, frozen
1/2 cup chopped pineapple, frozen
2 cups packed fresh spinach
1/2 cup coconut water
1/3 cup Greek yogurt
1 Tbsp fresh minced cilantro
1 Tbsp freshly grated ginger
1 tsp honey (optional)
Instructions
In a blender, combine banana, pineapple, spinach, coconut water, yogurt, cilantro, ginger and honey (if using).
For more healthy breakfasts, visit livinglou.com/breakfast and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
