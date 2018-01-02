Life / Food

Need a morning boost? This refreshing green smoothie should help

Packed with spinach, coconut water and ginger, this is a perfect breakfast.

Kickstart the morning with a refreshing green smoothie. Packed with spinach, coconut water and ginger, this is a perfect breakfast.

Prep: 5 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients

1 banana, frozen

1/2 cup chopped pineapple, frozen

2 cups packed fresh spinach

1/2 cup coconut water

1/3 cup Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp fresh minced cilantro

1 Tbsp freshly grated ginger

1 tsp honey (optional)

Instructions

In a blender, combine banana, pineapple, spinach, coconut water, yogurt, cilantro, ginger and honey (if using).

For more healthy breakfasts, visit livinglou.com/breakfast and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

