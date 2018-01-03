Life / Food

Tuna salad pockets make for a lighter lunch option

As the holidays come to an end and everyone heads back to work and school, Louisa Clements has a recipe perfect for a healthier lunch.

Crunch into this flavourful tuna sandwich with a twist.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

It’s easy to make a healthy lunch with this recipe for lighter tuna salad pockets with tuna and green apple.

Prep: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 170g/6 oz cans of tuna packed in water, drained

1/2 cup diced Granny Smith apple (roughly half an apple)

1 green onion, sliced

1 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp chopped capers

Pita pockets

Instructions

In a bowl, using a fork stir together tuna, apple and green onion.

In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, lemon juice and chopped capers.

Stir mayonnaise mixture into tuna. Serve on pita pockets with lettuce and radishes.

For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes, visit livinglou.com and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

