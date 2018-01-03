Tuna salad pockets make for a lighter lunch option
As the holidays come to an end and everyone heads back to work and school, Louisa Clements has a recipe perfect for a healthier lunch.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
It’s easy to make a healthy lunch with this recipe for lighter tuna salad pockets with tuna and green apple.
Prep: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
2 170g/6 oz cans of tuna packed in water, drained
1/2 cup diced Granny Smith apple (roughly half an apple)
1 green onion, sliced
1 Tbsp mayonnaise
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp chopped capers
Pita pockets
Instructions
In a bowl, using a fork stir together tuna, apple and green onion.
In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, lemon juice and chopped capers.
Stir mayonnaise mixture into tuna. Serve on pita pockets with lettuce and radishes.
For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes, visit livinglou.com and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.