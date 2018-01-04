CFIA expands recall of caviar products in Quebec and Ontario
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Federal health authorities have expanded previous recalls of caviar to include more products because they may cause botulism.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Montreal-based Imperial Caviar & Seafood is now recalling its whitefish roe and VIP Caviar Club brand salmon roe sold in Quebec and Ontario in 50-gram packages.
The whitefish roe carries a best-before date of June 28, 2018 and the salmon roe has best-before dates of July 13 and Sept. 27.
Similar recalls issued last Nov. 25 and Dec. 9 included three brands of trout roe sold in Quebec.
The CFIA says anyone who feels ill after eating the recalled caviar should call their doctor and anyone who has the product should thrown it or return it.
Symptoms of Clostridium botulinum can include facial paralysis, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or slurred speech, and hoarseness.
The CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses linked to these products.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia Power bringing in 1,000 people for biggest storm preparation in company history
-
-
Snowfall, rain warnings issued for Halifax, lengthy power outages possible
-
Johanna Schneller: It's an ugly beginning for Netflix's The End of the F***ing World
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.