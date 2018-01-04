Life / Food

Lettuce shells add a healthy touch to ginger chicken wraps

Close out the first week of 2018 with this Louisa Clements recipe that comes packed with flavour.

This fully satisfying meal has the added health benefit of lettuce serving as the wrap.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

A healthy dinner made with ground chicken, red pepper and water chestnuts with a simple but flavourful sauce.

Ready in 27 minutes

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 12 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

3 Tbsp lime juice

2 Tbsp hoisin

2 Tbsp sriracha

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp canola oil

1 onion, finely diced

1 red pepper, sliced into 2" pieces

1 lb / 450g ground chicken

1 8oz / 227g can water chestnuts, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp minced ginger

1 clove garlic, minced

1 head Boston lettuce

2 green onions, sliced

Instructions

To make the sauce, in a small boil, whisk lime juice with hoisin, sriracha, sesame oil and soy sauce. Set aside.

In a large pan, heat canola oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and red pepper, cook for 3 minutes. Add ground chicken, cook and crumble for another 3 minutes until almost cooked. Add water chestnuts, ginger and garlic. Cook another minute.

Add sauce and stir to coat. Cook another 5 minutes.

Serve in Boston lettuce leaves and top with green onion.

For more simple dinner recipes, visit livinglou.com/dinner and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

