Lettuce shells add a healthy touch to ginger chicken wraps
Close out the first week of 2018 with this Louisa Clements recipe that comes packed with flavour.
A healthy dinner made with ground chicken, red pepper and water chestnuts with a simple but flavourful sauce.
Ready in 27 minutes
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 12 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
3 Tbsp lime juice
2 Tbsp hoisin
2 Tbsp sriracha
1 Tbsp sesame oil
1 Tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp canola oil
1 onion, finely diced
1 red pepper, sliced into 2" pieces
1 lb / 450g ground chicken
1 8oz / 227g can water chestnuts, thinly sliced
2 Tbsp minced ginger
1 clove garlic, minced
1 head Boston lettuce
2 green onions, sliced
Instructions
To make the sauce, in a small boil, whisk lime juice with hoisin, sriracha, sesame oil and soy sauce. Set aside.
In a large pan, heat canola oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and red pepper, cook for 3 minutes. Add ground chicken, cook and crumble for another 3 minutes until almost cooked. Add water chestnuts, ginger and garlic. Cook another minute.
Add sauce and stir to coat. Cook another 5 minutes.
Serve in Boston lettuce leaves and top with green onion.
For more simple dinner recipes, visit livinglou.com/dinner and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
