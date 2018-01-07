Life / Food

One-pan salmon steaks make delicious, healthy, fast dinner

Flavoured with soy sauce, sesame oil and rice vinegar, this salmon dish won't disappoint.

Delicious, healthy and fast — these one-pan salmon steaks make a great din.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Get dinner on the table quickly with this recipe for roasted salmon steaks and broccoli that cooks on one pan and flavoured with soy sauce, sesame oil and rice vinegar.

Serves: 4

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

4 small salmon steaks

2 heads of broccoli cut into florets

4 Tbsp soy sauce, divided

2 tbsp rice vinegar, divided

2 Tbsp sesame oil, divided

oil for greasing pan

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425F grease a large baking sheet with a neutral oil such as canola.

In a large dish, whisk 2 Tbsp soy sauce, 1 Tbsp rice vinegar and 1 Tbsp sesame oil. Add salmon, cover and marinate in the fridge for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl whisk remaining soy sauce, vinegar and oil. Toss with broccoli and arrange on the baking sheet.

Arrange salmon on sheet. Roast for 20-25 minutes or until fish is cooked through and broccoli is tender.

For more simple fish recipes, visit livinglou.com/fish and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

