One-pan salmon steaks make delicious, healthy, fast dinner
Flavoured with soy sauce, sesame oil and rice vinegar, this salmon dish won't disappoint.
Get dinner on the table quickly with this recipe for roasted salmon steaks and broccoli that cooks on one pan and flavoured with soy sauce, sesame oil and rice vinegar.
Serves: 4
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
4 small salmon steaks
2 heads of broccoli cut into florets
4 Tbsp soy sauce, divided
2 tbsp rice vinegar, divided
2 Tbsp sesame oil, divided
oil for greasing pan
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425F grease a large baking sheet with a neutral oil such as canola.
In a large dish, whisk 2 Tbsp soy sauce, 1 Tbsp rice vinegar and 1 Tbsp sesame oil. Add salmon, cover and marinate in the fridge for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl whisk remaining soy sauce, vinegar and oil. Toss with broccoli and arrange on the baking sheet.
Arrange salmon on sheet. Roast for 20-25 minutes or until fish is cooked through and broccoli is tender.
For more simple fish recipes, visit livinglou.com/fish and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
