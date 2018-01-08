Ex-California food executive pleads guilty to embezzlement
A
A
Share via Email
FRESNO, Calif. — A central California human resources executive has pleaded guilty to embezzling $1.5 million from her employer, an international food import company.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Sacramento said Monday that Leslie Michelle Hays embezzled the money from Borges USA between 2005 and 2014. According to prosecutors, Hays was in charge of reporting employees' salaries and expenses to the company's payroll processor.
Federal prosecutors said Hays directed the payroll processor to pay her an inflated salary and to reimburse fraudulent expenses. Borges is based in Spain and Hays worked in the Fresno office until 2014.
Her attorney, Richard Oberto, said the Fresno resident faces a sentence of up to five years in prison. Oberto said he will argue for a lesser sentence based on so-called mitigating circumstances he declined to detail.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
All four victims of Nova Scotia fire younger than eight years old, relative says
-
New site helps travellers looking for cheap flights out of Halifax
-
Vicky Mochama: With Abdoul Abdi, we must make amends and give him citizenship
-
Private N.S. island remains unsold after eight years, despite $2.5M price drop
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.