Spinach and ground turkey combine to make a healthy meatball

Put a health-conscientious twist on a classic comfort food.

Who says you can't keep your New Year's Resolutions and eat meatballs, too? These are a lower-calorie option.

A healthy alternative to the classic meatball with spinach and ground turkey.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 24 minutes

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

3 cups packed spinach, finely chopped (about 1 1/2 cups chopped)

1 clove garlic, minced

2 Tbsp flour

2 Tbsp parmesan cheese

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp chili flakes

1/4 tsp lemon zest

1 lb /450g lean ground turkey

1 egg

1/2 tsp salt oil for greasing baking sheet

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375F and grease a baking sheet with olive oil.

In a large bowl, using a fork, mix together spinach, garlic, flour, parmesan, thyme, chili flakes and lemon zest. Mix in egg and ground turkey.

Form into 30 small meatballs (about 1" in size) and place on baking sheet.

Bake for 20-24 minutes or until fully cooked.

