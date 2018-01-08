Spinach and ground turkey combine to make a healthy meatball
Put a health-conscientious twist on a classic comfort food.
A healthy alternative to the classic meatball with spinach and ground turkey.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 24 minutes
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
3 cups packed spinach, finely chopped (about 1 1/2 cups chopped)
1 clove garlic, minced
2 Tbsp flour
2 Tbsp parmesan cheese
1/2 tsp dried thyme
1/2 tsp chili flakes
1/4 tsp lemon zest
1 lb /450g lean ground turkey
1 egg
1/2 tsp salt oil for greasing baking sheet
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375F and grease a baking sheet with olive oil.
In a large bowl, using a fork, mix together spinach, garlic, flour, parmesan, thyme, chili flakes and lemon zest. Mix in egg and ground turkey.
Form into 30 small meatballs (about 1" in size) and place on baking sheet.
Bake for 20-24 minutes or until fully cooked.
