Roasted sweet potatoes — with a touch of miso
Throw these in the oven and add a tasty side dish to dinner this week.
Miso roasted sweet potatoes are simply baked in the oven and brushed with a mixture of miso paste, water and sesame oil and caramelized under the broiler.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 55 minutes
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
4 medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed and pierced all over with a fork
2 Tbsp miso paste
2 Tbsp water
1 tsp sesame oil
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
1 green onion, thinly sliced
sesame seeds
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400F. Place sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and bake in the centre of the oven until soft, about 40-45 minutes.
Remove from oven and allow to rest until cool enough to handle. Meanwhile, whisk miso with water, sesame oil and cayenne pepper in a small bowl.
Split sweet potatoes lengthwise and return to baking sheet. Evenly spread the miso mixture on the cut side of each sweet potato.
Turn on the broiler, and broil sweet potatoes for another 3-5 minutes or until miso has begun to caramelize, watching carefully to avoid burning.
Sprinkle with sesame seeds and green onion.
For more simple side dish recipes, visit livinglou.com/sides and like Living Lou on Facebook at Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
