These six simple diet hacks will help you drop the pounds in 2018: Reisman

• Skip sugar for a sprinkle of cinnamon in your coffee. 2 tsp of sugar contains 35 calories;

Cinnamon will give you flavour with virtually no sugar or calories.

• Lose the granola, which is loaded with sugar, fat and calories. Go for a high fibre, low sugar

cereal with a fraction of the calories and fat.

• For dips, choose hummus instead of mayo-based ones like spinach dip, which could run you 260 calories and 26 g of fat for a ¼ cup serving. You’ll save about half the calories and ¾ of the fat with the same amount of hummus.

• Drop the top bun – an open faced sandwich still satisfies your carb craving while saving you

excess calories and sodium.

• When sautéing your veggies, use a spritz of vegetable spray instead of oil; 1 Tbsp of oil has

about 120 calories and 14 g of fat.

• For salad dressings, dips and toppings, try swapping sour cream for plain Greek yogurt. The

Greek yogurt gives you additional protein, saves you most of the fat and almost 2/3 of the

calories.