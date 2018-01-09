Life / Food

These six simple diet hacks will help you drop the pounds in 2018: Reisman

You're probably consuming more calories than you think. These swaps will help you slim down.

For dips, choose hummus instead of mayo-based ones like spinach dip.

iStock

For dips, choose hummus instead of mayo-based ones like spinach dip.

The problem: You’re resolving to get in shape and eat better this year, but losing the pounds seems to elude you. You’re probably consuming many more calories than you think and aren’t even aware of it.


The hack: A few simple swaps can help you slim down this year.

• Skip sugar for a sprinkle of cinnamon in your coffee. 2 tsp of sugar contains 35 calories;
Cinnamon will give you flavour with virtually no sugar or calories.
• Lose the granola, which is loaded with sugar, fat and calories. Go for a high fibre, low sugar
cereal with a fraction of the calories and fat.
• For dips, choose hummus instead of mayo-based ones like spinach dip, which could run you 260 calories and 26 g of fat for a ¼ cup serving. You’ll save about half the calories and ¾ of the fat with the same amount of hummus.
• Drop the top bun – an open faced sandwich still satisfies your carb craving while saving you
excess calories and sodium.
• When sautéing your veggies, use a spritz of vegetable spray instead of oil; 1 Tbsp of oil has
about 120 calories and 14 g of fat.
• For salad dressings, dips and toppings, try swapping sour cream for plain Greek yogurt. The
Greek yogurt gives you additional protein, saves you most of the fat and almost 2/3 of the
calories.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: Editors' Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...