Give your next batch of crunchy edamame an extra touch of flavour

Sesame seeds and sriracha combine to make this snack a tasty kick.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Enjoy two times the crunch — with tasty sesame seeds and edamame in every bite.

Pump up the flavour in this healthy snack by adding sesame oil and sriracha.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups water

2 cups frozen edamame, with shell

2 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp sriracha(or any hot chili sauce)

2 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Instructions

Bring water to a boil. Add frozen edamame and cook for 4-5 minutes and strain.

Meanwhile, whisk together soy sauce, sesame oil and sriracha.

In a medium sized bowl, toss edamame with soy sauce mixture. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds.

