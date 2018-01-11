Give your next batch of crunchy edamame an extra touch of flavour
Sesame seeds and sriracha combine to make this snack a tasty kick.
Pump up the flavour in this healthy snack by adding sesame oil and sriracha.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 1
Ingredients
2 1/2 cups water
2 cups frozen edamame, with shell
2 tsp soy sauce
1 tsp sesame oil
1 tsp sriracha(or any hot chili sauce)
2 tsp toasted sesame seeds
Instructions
Bring water to a boil. Add frozen edamame and cook for 4-5 minutes and strain.
Meanwhile, whisk together soy sauce, sesame oil and sriracha.
In a medium sized bowl, toss edamame with soy sauce mixture. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds.
For more delicious recipes to make this year, visit livinglou.com and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
