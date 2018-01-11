Life / Food

Savoury quinoa, spinach, egg breakfast bowl perfect for a weekend morning treat

This tasty breakfast is healthy, simple and fast — and it could easily be made into a dinner option as well.

A breakfast — or dinner — that is comforting and savoury.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Take the savoury route for breakfast this weekend with this breakfast bowl with quinoa, spinach and a perfectly cooked soft boiled egg.

Prep: 2 minutes

Cook: 9 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1/2 cup uncooked quinoa, cooked according to package directions

2 eggs

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 cups packed spinach

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add eggs, turn heat down to a rolling boil and cook for 5-7 minutes. Once done, remove to a bowl of cold water. Allow to cool before carefully removing the shells.

Meanwhile, in a small pan heat olive oil over medium-low heat. Add garlic, saute for 1-2 minutes or until fragrant. Add spinach, saute for 2 minutes or until wilted.

Place spinach over quinoa and serve with a soft boiled egg on top.

