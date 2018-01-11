Savoury quinoa, spinach, egg breakfast bowl perfect for a weekend morning treat
This tasty breakfast is healthy, simple and fast — and it could easily be made into a dinner option as well.
Take the savoury route for breakfast this weekend with this breakfast bowl with quinoa, spinach and a perfectly cooked soft boiled egg.
Prep: 2 minutes
Cook: 9 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
1/2 cup uncooked quinoa, cooked according to package directions
2 eggs
1 Tbsp olive oil
2 cups packed spinach
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add eggs, turn heat down to a rolling boil and cook for 5-7 minutes. Once done, remove to a bowl of cold water. Allow to cool before carefully removing the shells.
Meanwhile, in a small pan heat olive oil over medium-low heat. Add garlic, saute for 1-2 minutes or until fragrant. Add spinach, saute for 2 minutes or until wilted.
Place spinach over quinoa and serve with a soft boiled egg on top.
For more delicious recipes to make this year, visit livinglou.com and like Living Lou on Facebook.com/LivingLouRecipes.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
